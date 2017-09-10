× Garrett’s Blog: The Boomerang Hurricane Jose

While all eyes are focused on Hurricane Irma, Hurricane Jose is also looming to the west and could still threaten the United States later this week.

The path of Jose is interesting with a large loop taking place over the Atlantic before making another run at the United States towards the middle of end of next week.

The data is all over the place but currently it does look like Jose will once again make another push towards the East Coast long-term.

-Garrett