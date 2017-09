× Hurricane Irma A Category 3

MIAMI (KFSM) — Hurricane Irma, now a Category 3, continues to batter south Florida on Sunday (Sept. 10).

The strongest winds are expected in Marco Island and the Naples area within the next couple of hours. The maximum sustained wind is 120 miles per hour, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Here is the latest public advisory, issued at 2 p.m. ET, from the National Hurricane Center.