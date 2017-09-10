× Hurricane Irma Makes Landfall Over The Florida Keys

FLORIDA (CNN)– [Breaking news update at 9:22 a.m. ET]

Hurricane Irma made landfall at 9:10 a.m. ET at Cudjoe Key, Florida, as a Category 4 storm packing maximum sustained winds of 130 mph, the National Hurricane Center said.

[Previous story, published at 9:09 a.m. ET]

The eye of Hurricane Irma slammed into the Florida Keys as the calamitous storm snapped palm trees and threatened to devastate much of the state.

The mammoth cyclone is hurling 130 winds — but even more dangerous may be the storm surges.