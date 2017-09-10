Hurricane Irma Makes Landfall Over The Florida Keys
FLORIDA (CNN)– [Breaking news update at 9:22 a.m. ET]
Hurricane Irma made landfall at 9:10 a.m. ET at Cudjoe Key, Florida, as a Category 4 storm packing maximum sustained winds of 130 mph, the National Hurricane Center said.
[Previous story, published at 9:09 a.m. ET]
The eye of Hurricane Irma slammed into the Florida Keys as the calamitous storm snapped palm trees and threatened to devastate much of the state.
The mammoth cyclone is hurling 130 winds — but even more dangerous may be the storm surges.
Southwestern coastal cities from Cape Sable and Captiva could see walls of water up to 15 feet, the National Hurricane Center said.
“This is a life-threatening situation,” the National Hurricane Center said. “Near the coast, the surge will be accompanied by large and destructive waves.”
Still, not everyone heeded orders to evacuate.
“It’s going from crappy to worse,” said John Hines, who did not evacuate and stayed in his home in Key West.
“All the interior doors are starting to rattle now, sounds like someone is knocking on the front door,” he said. “The winds are picking up. It’s only going to get worse as it gets closer.”
Still, not everyone heeded orders to evacuate.
“It’s going from crappy to worse,” said John Hines, who did not evacuate and stayed in his home in Key West.
“All the interior doors are starting to rattle now, sounds like someone is knocking on the front door,” he said. “The winds are picking up. It’s only going to get worse as it gets closer.”
Almost the entire state of Florida is under a hurricane warning affecting at least 36 million people, with concerns of catastrophic gales, torrential rain rain and deadly storm surges.
Those who did not evacuate ahead of the storm are in danger, Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Brock Long said Saturday.
“You’re on your own until we can actually get in there and it’s safe,” he told CNN.
“The message has been clear: The Keys are going to be impacted. There is no safe area within the Keys. And you put your life in your own hands by not evacuating.”
The latest developments:
— More than 750,000 electric customers in 19 counties are without power, Florida Power and Light said Sunday.
— A storm surge warning wraps around the state, from Brevard County to Tampa Bay.
— More than 72,000 people have moved into more than 390 shelters across the state, the governor’s office said.
— At least 24 deaths have been blamed on Irma in the Caribbean islands, where it hit before marching toward Florida.