× Irma Strengthens Back To Category 4 As Florida Awaits The Worst

(CNN)–The day Florida has been dreading is finally here.

The state is hunkered down as Hurricane Irma regained strength back to a Category 4 early Sunday.

Currently packing maximum sustained winds of 130 mph, the deadly storm was expected to strengthen before it hit the US mainland around 7 a.m. Its outer rain bands lashed the Florida Keys late Saturday, accompanied by winds of 74 mph — hurricane force, the National Weather Service said. A 79 mph gust was recorded early Sunday as Irma drew closer.

The storm is tearing itself away from Cuba’s northern coast and is forecast to make landfall at Key West Sunday morning, before moving up Florida’s west coast in the afternoon, the National Hurricane Center said.

Key West residents told CNN there was flooding on the city’s streets early Sunday and KEYS Energy Services said all 29,000 of its customers — from Key West to the Seven-Mile Bridge — had lost power.

A resident of Big Pine Key said the water was rising. “I’m not sure exactly how far above sea level I am, but I’ve never seen it flooding like this before at this house in seven years. It’s about 8 inches above my concrete slab underneath my house now and it sure is making a racket. The wind is blowing for sure,” Ira Kawzinsky told CNN. “It’s not rain,” he said. “Not here. It’s surge. We’re close enough to the ocean where any rain water would have run off.” Almost the entire state of Florida is under a hurricane warning affecting at least 36 million people, with concerns of devastating gales, heavy rain and life-threatening storm surge. As Irma drew closer Saturday, officials warned the 6.5 million Floridians under mandatory evacuation orders that they were down to their last hours to make a decision. “If you have been ordered to evacuate, you need to leave now. This is your last chance to make a good decision,” said Florida Gov. Rick Scott at a news briefing Saturday evening.

Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Brock Long was even more blunt when asked about people who didn’t heed evacuation orders in the Keys. “If you didn’t evacuate the Keys, you’re on your own until we can actually get in there and it’s safe,” he told CNN Saturday. “The message has been clear: The Keys are going to be impacted. There is no safe area within the Keys. And you put your life in your own hands by not evacuating.” Irma has proven catastrophic, killing 24 people this week in the Caribbean and leaving entire islands in ruins The storm is massive as winds of at least tropical storm force covered 70,000 square miles — larger than Florida’s entire land area. Worsening conditions spawned tornado warnings in the Keys and northeastern Broward County, and knocked power for 168,000 residents in South Florida. The major concern among officials was the storm surge , which is like a sustained high tide that can cause devastating flooding, warning that it could reach as high as 15 feet in some areas. A storm surge warning is in place for the Florida Keys, Tampa Bay, and an extensive stretch of coastline wrapping most of the way around the state. At 11 p.m. ET Saturday it was extended as far west as the Ochlockonee River. “You can’t survive these storm surges,” Scott told CNN Saturday evening. “You’ve got to get out. You’ve got to evacuate. This storm is coming. Once the storm’s here, we can’t evacuate anybody.”