Meteorologists Garrett Lewis & Matt Standridge Track Hurricane Irma
-
5NEWS Weather: Water, Shear, & Heat: What to Watch as Irma Closes in on South Florida
-
Weather Blog: What’s Steering Hurricane Irma?
-
Garrett’s Blog: Tracking: Irma, Katia, Jose, Lee?
-
Irma Crashes Into Florida
-
Irma Track Shifting West
-
-
Hurricane Irma Strengthens To Category 5: Puerto Rico, Florida Brace
-
Hurricane Irma Strengthens As It Heads Toward Leeward Islands
-
Garrett’s Blog: End of Month Tropical System or Hurricane?
-
Garrett’s Blog: Tracking Another Storm Complex
-
Garrett’s Blog: Rainy Afternoon (Again)
-
-
Garrett’s Blog: Westward Irma Shift; Latest Track
-
Garrett’s Blog: Relief Arriving This Weekend
-
Garrett’s Blog: Hottest Week Of The Year