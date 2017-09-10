× Miami-Dade Police No Longer Responding To Calls

MIAMI, Fla. (CNN)–The Miami-Dade Police Department says their officers are sheltered for their safety, and they cannot respond to calls for service, according to a tweet on the department’s verified Twitter account.

Miami-Dade PD is urging residents to stay indoors and not venture outside.

First responder in Florida Keys: “It’s the worst storm I’ve been through.”

Maggie Howes, a first responder in Key Haven, is hunkered down right now as Irma moves through the Florida Keys.

“It’s the worst storm I’ve have been through myself personally,” she told CNN by phone.

Though Howes is a first responder, she cannot answer calls for help right now as wind gusts are too strong and it isn’t safe.