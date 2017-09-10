× More Than One Million People Without Power As Hurricane Irma Hits

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.—(CBS NEWS)– Florida utility officials say more than 1 million customers have lost power as Hurricane Irma hits the state.

Florida Power & Light Company said that nearly 1.1 million customers statewide were without power Sunday morning.

About 574,000 of those outages were in Miami-Dade County, while there were 360,000 in Broward and nearly 136,000 in Palm Beach County.

Hurricane Irma began its assault on Florida early Sunday, later making landfall with top sustained winds of 130 mph.

The center of made landfall on Cudjoe Key in the lower Florida Keys at 9:10 am ET, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami.

The storm’s center was forecast to move up the state’s Gulf Coast. But the effects are being felt far from the center because of Irma’s size.