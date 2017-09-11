× 5NEWS Weather: New Burn Ban Issues; Drought Monitor

The first burn ban in the state has been issued for Carroll County due to the lack of recent rainfall.

As of Monday afternoon, it’s the only county in the state under a burn ban.

A quick check of the Drought Monitor shows dry conditions to the north but near normal conditions locally.

Our area remains near or above normal with year-to-date rainfall; mostly because of the heavy rain we experienced in the Spring and Early Summer.

The reason for the dry conditions despite the above normal temperatures are due to the recent dry spell.

The last 1″ rain in Fort Smith was on August 15th while NW Arkansas’s last 1″ rain was on August 18th.

-Garrett