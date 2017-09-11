× Classes To Resume Wednesday At Cameron High School After School Suffers Fire

CAMERON (KFSM) — Classes at Cameron High School will resume on Wednesday (Sept. 13), school officials said.

The school building went up in flames on August 29.

The LeFlore County Sheriff’s Office determined that the fire was not the result of criminal activity.

The Cameron Schools superintendent said they believed the fire started from electrical issues. Investigators determined the fire started inside a closet in the school’s office.

It took fire crews about an hour and a half to contain the fire, and crews were containing hot spots until 4 a.m. the next morning.