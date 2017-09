Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Easing the symptoms of acid reflux could be as easy as cutting down on how much meat you eat.

Researchers said a 90% plant based diet that limits meat and dairy could provide relief similar to the effects of some medications.

They found positive results in 2/3 of patients who made the change.

Now they are working on whether the diet needs to be strictly adhered to, or if moderate changes could be enough.