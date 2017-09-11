× Fayetteville Man Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Juvenile

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A Fayetteville man is accused of sexually assaulting a juvenile male multiple times between March and September, according to a preliminary arrest report.

Daniel Parsons, 28, was arrested Friday (Sept. 8) in connection with second-degree sexual assault and interference with custody, both felonies.

Parsons, who was ordered to have no contact with the juvenile, told police the abuse began last spring and lasted until Thursday (Sept. 7), the day before his arrest, according to the report.

The juvenile, whose age wasn’t disclosed, was reported Friday as a runway by his guardian. Police found the juvenile later that day hiding inside Parsons’ home on West End Avenue.

Parsons was being held Monday (Sept. 11) at the Washington County Detention Center on a $75,000 bond. He has a hearing set for Oct. 16 in Washington County Circuit Court.