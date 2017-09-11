× Game Time Set For Southwest Classic

ARLINGTON, Tex. (KFSM)–For the fourth straight year, old Southwest Conference rivals are set to battle at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Arkansas (1-1) and Texas A&M (1-1) will kick off at 11 a.m. on Saturday September 23 and be broadcast on ESPN. This marks the fourth time in five years that the Hogs first SEC game is against the Aggies.

The Razorbacks have won three consecutive games following a bye week, but have not beat Texas A&M since 2011.

Last season, the Aggies won 45-24 to hand Arkansas its first loss of the season.