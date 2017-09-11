× Garrett’s Blog: Irma Remnants Bring Clouds

While Irma’s remnants continue to flood parts of Florida, we’ll see only minor affects locally.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, Irma will swirls across Tennessee with wrap around cloud cover and a few showers attempting to advance into Arkansas.

The northwest side of the low pressure is notoriously dry so any rain amounts should be minimal in the northeast to southwest flow.

Long-term, a warming trend will continue into the weekend with highs climbing back to around 90º.

There may be a few isolated showers late Friday into the weekend but limited moisture should be most amounts light and most locations dry.

-Garrett