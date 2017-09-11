Holt Emerges As Playmaker For Greenwood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENWOOD (KFSM)-- Greenwood has been lighting up the scoreboard on Friday night, posting a combined 83-points in their first two games of the season. A key player that has emerged on their high-powered offense is wide receiver Peyton Holt.

"We have some good players," said Greenwood head coach Rick Jones. "We know that obviously it starts at quarterback and then Peyton's stepped up and become a playmaker for us."

In both the Northside and Southside victories Holt finished with over 100 yards, and has accounted for six total touchdowns to this point. The junior also has shown his versatility, throwing a touchdown pass against the Grizzlies.

"He's a really versatile guy," said Jones. "He's a guy that's not afraid of the moment he's not afraid to go out under the lights and make plays and I was really proud of the way he played."

Holt has become quarterback Connor Noland's go to receiver this fall. The pairs strong chemistry that they have built on and off the field has translated to success for Greenwood's offense this year.

"We play baseball together in the summer and in school," said Holt. "We hang out a lot I mean it's just a good connection there. And he just kind of trusts me as a receiver."

Prior to the season expectations were high for Greenwood's offense. Holt believes they have lived up to the hype, but they still have more to show.

"I think we have," said Holt. "I think we are going to get better and there's more to come."

Greenwood will face their first road test of the season Friday. They will face Alma at 7:00 p.m.