Local ROTC Cadets Climb 110 Flights For 9/11 Memorial

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) -- The University of Arkansas Reserve Officer Training Corps, local first respondents and community members met at Razorback Stadium Monday morning for the fifth annual 9/11 Memorial Run.

Participants ran up and down the stairs, five laps around the stadium to equal 110 stories; representing the 110 stories in each of the World Trade Center towers that first responders had to climb.

Firefighters carried as much as 75 pounds of equipment that day, so some of the cadets carried their packs as they ran around the stadium. They said they gained a further appreciation for the physical toll the firefighters paid that day, as well as remembering their brave acts.

"I'm thinking about the men and women that were up there and couldn't come back down," said Jay Nickens with ROTC. "I have the luxury of coming back down these steps, so I just want to work hard so that they can look down on us and see that there are more people fighting for what they left behind," Nickens said.