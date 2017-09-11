Man Found Dead Near Wister, Foul Play Not Suspected

WISTER, Okla. (KFSM) – A man’s body was discovered in a ditch in Wister on Sunday (Sept. 10) just after 12:00 p.m., according to LeFlore County Sheriff Rob Seale.

The man is identified as Richard Richey, 36, of Red Oak, Oklahoma.

Seale tells 5NEWS Richey left Eastern Oklahoma Medical Center in Poteau after receiving treatment for bronchitis. After hitching a ride while trying to get home to Red Oak, Seale said Richey began walking in Wister along U.S. 271.

Seale said he believes Richey sat down to rest for a minute in the ditch because he had high blood pressure and shortly after that, he died.

A passerby saw the body and called police.

Seale tells 5NEWS there is no foul play suspected and that Richey most likely died from natural causes. His body was sent to the Medical Examiner’s office in Tulsa to determine an exact cause of death.