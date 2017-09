Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) -- Mike Bedford Presents will host Christian singer Jason Crabb for a performance in Fayetteville.

Crabb has won several Dove Awards and a Grammy for his work in music, including his time spent as part of the Crabb Family, a southern gospel group that once topped the charts in Christian Radio.

The performance will be held at Christian Life Cathedral in Fayetteville on Saturday, September 16 from 7 to 9 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now for show.