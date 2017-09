× Nearly 2,000 SWEPCO Customers Without Power In Johnson

JOHNSON (KFSM) — Almost 2,000 people are without power in Johnson on Monday (Sept. 11), according to SWEPCO.

SWEPCO said 1,926 customers were without power after 1 p.m.

Power is expected to be restored at about 4:30 p.m.

The reason for the outage is unknown at this time.