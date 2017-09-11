× OG&E Deploys Teams To Florida To Assist With Hurricane Irma Restoration Efforts

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFSM) — OG&E will send teams to Florida to assist with Hurricane Irma restoration efforts in two phases, according to a press release.

The first phase involves a 14 member management team to coordinate a group of 250 linemen and 250 vegetation management personnel. The group will head to Florida at 6 a.m. on Tuesday (Sept. 12).

The second phase includes a convoy of 80 linemen and support staff that leave for Lake City, Florida on Wednesday (Sept. 13).

The crews are going on different days to ensure OG&E resources are not overextended from providing work for both Harvey and Irma restoration efforts. A logistics team is on stand-by and ready to deploy if needed.

As of Monday morning (Sept. 11), 6.5 million were affected by power outages. The press release states that this is likely to be one of the largest industry restoration efforts in U.S. history.