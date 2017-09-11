× Ozarks Electric Co-Op Sending Crews To Help With Irma Relief

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Ozarks Electric Cooperative is dispatching linemen to help restore power in areas along the East Coast that could be effected by Irma, according to a news release.

Crews left early Monday (Sept. 11) for Moncks Corner, S.C., to assist with “major power restoration,” according to the release. The linemen are expect to arrive Tuesday (Sept. 12) and will stay until they’re no longer needed.

Irma, which was downgraded Monday to a tropical storm, has knocked out power to roughly 300,000 people in Georgia, according to CNN.

The storm is centered roughly 70 miles east of Tallahassee, Fla. CNN reports the storm is expected to batter the southeastern U.S., causing major flooding in Georgia and South Carolina over the next five days.

“Ozarks Electric employees are ready to assist other electric cooperatives in their times of need,” said Mitchell Johnson, president and CEO of Ozarks Electric.

In South Carolina, Ozarks Electric linemen will work with Berkley Electric Company to restore power. More linemen could depart once damage assessments are finalized by cooperatives in impacted areas, according to the release.

“Our founding principles of Concern for Community and Cooperation among Cooperatives is very real when our crews deal with flooded roadways, downed lines and trees and other hazards while they strive to restore power as quickly as possible. We are glad to be able to offer any help we can.”

Ozarks Electric is a not-for-profit, member-owned cooperative, serving 65,000 members across nine counties in Northwest Arkansas and Northeast Oklahoma, according to its website.