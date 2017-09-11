Remembering 9/11 In Schools

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- Many of us remember where we were and what we were doing on 9/11, but how is this day in history taught to students either too young to remember or not even born yet?

Angie Stout showed her English class at Southside High School President George W. Bush's bullhorn address at Ground Zero.

Student Caleb Hopkins was just a baby when 9/11 happened, but he said teachers like Mrs. Stout have done a good job putting it into context.

"In a way it just brought everybody closer than before," he said.

Most students weren't even born yet, but one student 5NEWS spoke with said it's her 16th birthday today.

"I'm like a baby that was born that day, so I don't really know how to feel about it because I wasn't there first hand to experience it," Amberly Tran said.

She says every birthday is somber, and more of a day of reflection than celebration.

''I've kind of gotten used to it, but I kind of just mainly focus on that it's a sad day and a lot of people were affected by it," she said.

Amberly's journalism teacher showed her class some of the Pulitzer Prize winning photos from 9/11.

"I think it's important on a day like this that we are all journalists and we all take time to look at the news coverage, look at the photos and just to remember all those folks who lost their lives," journalism teacher Susan Colyer said.

Amberly said she'd like to go to journalism school after high school, and write about significant events like 9/11.