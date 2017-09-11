Walmart Announce Customer Campaign Assisting With U.S. Hurricane Relief Efforts

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — Walmart is committing up to $10 million in additional support for U.S. hurricane relief efforts, according to a press release. This brings the total committed by Walmart to relief efforts to $30 million.

“We know our associates and customers make the difference. And once again, when needed the most, they are stepping up to help in a major way,” said Kathleen McLaughlin, president of the Walmart Foundation and chief sustainability officer for Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. “This is about neighbors helping neighbors and we will continue to be there for the communities we serve as they recover.”

The company is also launching a new customer campaign with the American Red Cross to assist with hurricane relief more broadly. Walmart will now match customer donations two-to-one with cash and product donations of up to $10 million to support American Red Cross disaster-response efforts.

For every $1 donation. Walmart will contribute $2 worth of cash or the needed product to up to $10 million. The campaign will run from Sept. 10, 2017 to Sept. 16, 2017.