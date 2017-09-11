Walmart Recognizes Springdale Student For His Summer Community Work

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) -- Walmart recognized a Hellstern Middle School student for his contributions to his community over the summer break.

Alex Reynolds, a sixth grader, was honored as an "Everyday Hero", the first in Arkansas, during a surprise ceremony at his school on Monday (Sept. 11).

Over the summer, Reynolds created a nonprofit called Clean Start and collected hygiene supplies for the school nurse to pass out to less fortunate students.

He later created a backpack drive thanks to the help of a 911 grant and donated them to schools in Elkins for students who normally would have trouble getting one.

Reynolds also helped supply Easter baskets for a children's shelter and another nonprofit. He said he just enjoys helping people out.

"Every time I do it, it feels rewarding to help people of all walks of life just to help," Reynolds said.

As part of his gift from Walmart, Reynolds was awarded a $100 gift card for his nonprofit, a laptop computer and some school supplies.

Reynolds said it's unclear what his future holds. He doesn't like to jump ahead, but he did have advice for students interested in following his path.

"Start small, and if you're lucky you might grow bigger, and never give up and always have persistence in everything you do," Reynolds said.