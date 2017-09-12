5NEWS Weather: Irma From Start To Finish

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The National Hurricane Center started issuing advisories on Hurricane Irma on August 30th; the wave first appeared off Africa August 27th.

Phillip Klotzbach Ph.D. a Hurricane Specialist/Research Scientist compiled a list of all the Meteorological Records/Notable Facts from Irma. Twitter: @phillipklotzbach

***Intensity/Day Measures***

185 mph lifetime max winds – tied with Florida Keys (1935), Gilbert (1988) and

Wilma (2005) for second strongest max winds of all time in Atlantic hurricane.

Allen had max winds of 190 mph in 1980

Wilma (2005) for second strongest max winds of all time in Atlantic hurricane. Allen had max winds of 190 mph in 1980 185 mph lifetime max winds – the strongest storm to exist in the Atlantic Ocean outside of the Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico on record

185 mph max winds for 37 hours – the longest any cyclone around the globe has maintained that intensity on record. The previous record was Haiyan in the NW Pacific at 24 hours

914 mb lifetime minimum central pressure – lowest in the Atlantic since Dean (2007) and 10th lowest in satellite era (since 1966)

914 mb lifetime minimum central pressure – lowest pressure by an Atlantic hurricane outside of the western Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico on record

First Category 5 hurricane in the Atlantic since Matthew (2016) and first Category 5 hurricane in the tropical Atlantic (7.5-20°N, 60-20°W) since Hugo (1989)

3.25 day lifetime as a Category 5 hurricane – tied with Cuba (1932) for longest lifetime as Category 5 in Atlantic

3 consecutive days as a Category 5 hurricane – the longest for an Atlantic hurricane in the satellite era (since 1966)

12.75 named storm days – the most since Nicole (2016) and tied for 23rd most in satellite era for the Atlantic

11.25 hurricane days – the most since Ivan (2004) and tied for 9th most in satellite era (since 1966) for the Atlantic – satellite-era record is Ginger (1971) with a whopping 19.5 hurricane days

8.50 major hurricane days – the 2nd most in satellite era (since 1966) for the Atlantic – trailing Ivan (2004)

3.75 major hurricane days in the tropical Atlantic (7.5-20°N, 60-20°W) – trailing only Luis (1995) for major hurricane days in the tropical Atlantic

***Hurricanes are measured with something called Accumulated Cyclone Energy, it's referred to as ACE.

Here are Hurricane Irma's ACE Measures***