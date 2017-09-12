ASP Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting After Man Allegedly Rammed Car Into Police Vehicles In Huntsville

HUNSTVILLE (KFSM) — The Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division will investigate an officer-involved shooting that happened in Hunstville on Tuesday (Sept. 12).

Troopers with ASP were assisting several agencies in an attempt to apprehend a subject for felony warrants and a parole violation, according to a press release from ASP.

The release states Larry Harrelson, 42, was spotted at a Walmart in Huntsville. Police say when Huntsville police attempted to block his vehicle, he escaped by ramming two of the Huntsville police vehicles.

Shots were fired by police on scene as a result of this action, and no injuries were reported, according to the release.

Harrelson drove out of the parking lot and toward Huntsville. After he was spotted, an Arkansas State Trooper initiated a traffic stop. He did not stop, and a short vehicle pursuit began. The release states a trooper was able to stop the fleeing vehicle without incident and Harrelson was arrested.

After investigation by state police, the prosecuting attorney will review and decide whether the shooting by police was consistent with Arkansas laws relating to use of deadly force by law enforcement officers.