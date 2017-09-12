Baker Mayfield Apologizes For Post Game Celebration

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORMAN, Okla. (KFSM) -- University of Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield has apologized for planting the Sooners' flag on Ohio State's field following Oklahoma's 31-16 victory over the Buckeyes on Saturday (Sept. 9), according to CBS Sports.

"It was an emotional game," said Mayfield. "So after the game, I did not mean for it to be disrespectful towards any Ohio State people at all. Especially not the team or the players because they're a great team and a great program.

"I got caught up in an emotional win, and it was something I should have done in the locker room. So I apologize for doing it in the middle of the field."