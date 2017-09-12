Bella Vista Police Looking For Assault Suspect

BELLA VISTA (KFSM) — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding an aggravated assault suspect last seen Tuesday (Sept. 12) in Fayetteville, according to Bella Vista police.

Cody Anderson, 27, was last seen in Fayetteville around 7 a.m. He was driving a stolen 2015 red Nissan Juke, Arkansas license plate 075-VNZ with a Denver Broncos sports license plate cover.

Anderson is white, about 5-foot-10 and weighs roughly 180 pounds, according to police. He has blue eyes and brown hair.

If you have any information about Anderson’s whereabouts, call the Bella Vista Police Department at 479-855-3771.