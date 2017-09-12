Bentonville City Council Passes Annexation Of Land

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — The Bentonville City Council unanimously passed the voluntary annexation of land east and west of Highway 112 on Tuesday (Sept. 12), council member Chris Sooter said.

The ordinance accepts the annexation of certain territory to Bentonville, making the land the same part of the city.

The city of Rogers was scheduled to hold a special election in November on the same piece of land.

Rogers Mayor Greg Hines released the following statement in response to the decision:

“Bentonville’s short-sighted reaction to Rogers’s call for an annexation election to appease a few at the expense of many is disappointing.”