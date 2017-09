Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Whether you take brand name or prescription drugs, there's a good chance you're already paying more for them.

That's according to AARP's prescription price watch reports.

The advocacy group finds that the price of specialty drugs used by older adults has increased by an average rate of 10%.

That's the fastest rate hike in over a decade.

Even usually less expensive generic drug prices are on the rise, up around 11%.