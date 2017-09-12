Early Voting Begins For Annual School Elections, Voter ID Required

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — The polls open up for early voting for school board elections at the Washington County Clerk’s office Tuesday (Sept. 12).

Voters will be required to show an approved ID when they cast their ballot. Early voting can be done at electronically or by paper ballot and any registered voter in Washington County can vote in the school elections.

Information on candidates and sample ballots can be found here.

Washington County Election Coordinator, Jennifer Price, expects Election Day (Sept. 19) to be busy and recommends voting early.

“You never know what can happen on election day, so we always encourage early voting,” Price said. “In fact for the general election, early voting is what really kept the lines down on election day.”

If a voter is unable to show an approved photo ID, they can vote using a provisional ballot.

There are five days of early voting, Tuesday (Sept. 12) through Friday (Sept. 15) and Monday (Sept. 18).

People can vote from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the County Clerk’s Office on the third floor of the Washington County Courthouse.