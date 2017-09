× Fayetteville Police Search For Sex Offender Who Failed To Register

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Officers with the Fayetteville Police Department are searching for a man who has failed to register as a sex offender, according to a department Facebook post.

Police say Allen John Clark, 49, has not been abiding by his regulations as a sex offender.

Clark is 5 feet 9 inches tall, with green eyes and a bald head.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact the department at (479) 587-3520.