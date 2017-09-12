× Hundreds In Sequoyah County Without Water Due to Pump Issues

SEQUOYAH COUNTY (KFSM)– Hundreds of customers of the Sequoyah County Water Association are without water Tuesday morning (Sept. 12), according to General Superintendent Vance Mooney.

Broken pumping systems are reportedly causing most of the western and middle sections of the county to lose water.

Mooney estimates between 800 and 1,200 may be affected by the outage.

Crews have been working since about 3 a.m. on the problem and are waiting on replacement parts to become available.

Water service is expected to be restored to all areas by tomorrow at the latest, according to Mooney.

At this time, the Department of Environmental Quality has not issued a boil order.

