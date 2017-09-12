IMAX Theater Coming To Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — An IMAX theater is set to open this winter at Razorback Cinema, according to a news release.

Malco Theaters announced Tuesday (Sept. 12) the new IMAX theaters will be custom-designed for use in the existing multiplex at 3956 N. Steele Blvd. The theater will open in tandem with the premier of Star Wars: The Last Jedi on Dec. 17, according to the release.

The other only other Malco location receiving an IMAX is the Paradiso Cinema in Memphis, Tenn.

“We looked at all of our options regarding a large format solution and came to the conclusion that no one has a better combination of quality, full immersion cinema, and brand awareness than IMAX. We are excited to add The IMAX Experience to these two already great theaters,” said Stephen Lightman, Malco President and CEO.

The company says the IMAX theaters will offer moviegoers a “truly immersive cinematic experience” and make audiences feel as if they are in the movie. Select sequences of the new Star Wars were shot using IMAX cameras, and these sequences will expand to fill the entire screen with “unprecedented image quality and present more of the image than standard theatres,” according to the release.