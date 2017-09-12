Jon Faulkenberry Continues History Of Family Success At Gentry

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GENTRY (KFSM)--For the last six seasons, there's been one constant with Gentry's football team: a quarterback named Faulkenberry. For two years it was the eldest son Stone, followed by middle child Jake for one season. Now the reins have been handed off to the baby in the family, Jon, for his third season starting.

"Everybody knows the Faulkenberry name, not just in Gentry. He comes from a pretty long line of uncles that are in hall of fames in Arkansas state," third year head coach Paul Ernest said.

The only man who's coached all three brothers is quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator Jordan Parton.

"Stone was a very quiet leader. He'd show up and go to work day in and day out and do what he had to for the team," Parton recalled. "Jake was a lot more outspoken, I mean he'd get after guys if they were messing up. He would make sure they knew what they were doing wrong and what they needed to do better."

To say sports run in the family would be a vast understatement. Uncle Stone played football at Bentonville and the University of Central Arkansas. There's an uncle in Texas in a track and field hall of fame. Two cousins in Oklahoma played football in high school and passed up the chance to do so in college.

So when Parton heard there was a third member of the family, he was ecstatic. "Man how lucky can we be in Gentry to have another Faulkenberry come up. I mean they've all been so special and Jon is pretty special too."

"You just don't find kids like him every day. You know, not only is he talented athletically but he's got the kind of character you look for," Ernest said.

Growing up in the Faulkenberry household is what shaped Jon to be the player he is right now.

"[Stone and Jake] picking on me so much kind of built me into a stronger kid than they are right now I think. And I think the mentality that they had is if they could throw me around enough then sooner or later most people wouldn't be able to anymore," said Jon.

Jon has already produced a ton of offense, leading the Pioneers to a 2-0 start with wins over Lavaca and Decatur. No 4A school has scored more points (106) through two weeks than Gentry, and just one school has allowed less points (7).

The Pioneers travel to Greenland for a 7 p.m. kickoff with the 2-0 Pirates on Friday.