× Little Rock To Submit Bid For New Amazon Headquarters

LITTLE ROCK (KFSM) — City officials in Little Rock would like to see Amazon make Arkansas its second home.

Little Rock Mayor Mark Stodola announced on Friday that the city will complete and submit a bid for Amazon’s second headquarters, our CBS affiliate THV11 reports.

“Amazon is looking for strong local and regional talent in software and related fields and is particularly interested in entrepreneurs who are seizing the opportunity of the digital economy,” Stodola said in the post.

He said the requirements are challenging, but he thinks the talent pool in Arkansas is “deep.” He cited the Innovation Hub, Acxiom, and UA-Little Rock’s analytics center.

“We will “think big and be creative,” he said.

Stodola asked for any ideas the public may have about convincing Amazon to call Little Rock home.