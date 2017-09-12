McDonald County SO Searching For Shooting Suspect

GOODMAN, Mo. (KFSM) — A person is dead and the suspect is at-large after a shooting Monday (Sept. 12) morning near Goodman, Mo., according to the McDonald County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies are looking for Wade Woods, a Goodman resident driving a dark blue and gold 1990’s Ford F-150 crew cab. The truck has an Angle Iron ladder rack on it. Woods may be traveling with a female, according to police.

At about 10:10 a.m., a caller told deputies someone a man came into their home and shot the caller’s so several times, according to police. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are still investigating and said no further details were available.

McDonald County Public Schools were on lock down for their safety, according to Sheriff Michael Hall. He said there was no direct threat, but school officials wanted to be cautious.