Residents In Poteau Vote Against $22.93 Million School Bond

POTEAU (KFSM) — Residents in Poteau voted against a $22.93 million school bond on Tuesday (Sept. 12).

A total of 1,505 residents voted in the election, 802 against the proposition and 703 for the proposition.

If approved, the bond would have funded construction for an academic center at the junior high, and would be used to renovate high school classrooms. The bond also would have funded the Bob Lee Kidd Civic Center into a performing arts center.