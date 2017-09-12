Springdale Man Accused Of Beating, Raping Woman

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — A Springdale man is accused of imprisoning a woman and abusing her for two days, according to a preliminary arrest report.

Quinton A. Fisher, 24, was arrested Monday (Sept. 11) in connection with three counts of rape, first-degree terroristic threatening, first-degree false imprisonment and aggravated assault on a household member — all felonies.

Fisher also faces misdemeanor charges of third-degree domestic battery and possession of a controlled substance.

The victim told police she went to Fisher’s home on Black Oak Avenue on Friday (Sept. 8) and stayed the night. The next morning, she said Fisher woke her up and accused of her cheating before beating her.

She said Fisher then took away her communication devices and clothes, according to the report.

Later that night, the victim said Fisher raped her and forced her to take a sleeping pill. On Sunday (Sept. 10), Fisher took the victim a relative’s house, but threatened to burn down the victim’s house and kill her family if she tried to get help, according to the report.

An unknown man finally intervened and the victim was able to escape on Monday (Sept. 11). Police noted she had bite marks on her arm, multiple scratches and bruising on her neck indicative of choking, according to the report.

Detectives searched Fisher’s home and discovered a red substance on the carpet that appeared to be blood, along with other evidence that matched the victim’s allegations of Fisher’s abuse, according to the report.

Fisher was being held Tuesday (Sept. 12) at the Washington County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond. He has a hearing set for Oct. 18 in Washington County Circuit Court.