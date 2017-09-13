× At Least One Killed In House Fire In Benton County; Crews On The Scene

BENTON COUNTY (KFSM) — At least one person is dead Wednesday morning (Sept. 13) after a house went up in flames on Haven Drive just outside Rogers city limits, according to Chief Tom Jenkins with Rogers Fire Department.

Crews are still on the scene working to contain the blaze.

Not many details have been released at this time. The Rogers Fire Department tweeted shortly before 4 a.m. about the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

5NEWS is on the scene to bring you the latest on this developing story.