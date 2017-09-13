Couple Wants Help Identifying Hit And Run Driver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- Friday night ( Sept. 8), David Edwards and his passenger Elaina Chandler said they were riding down Midland Avenue in Fort Smith when a white car pulled out in front of them at the intersection of North 43rd Street.

"When I went over the hood, I evidently took the windshield wipers off of it when I went over because they were left at the scene," Edwards said.

The couple said they flew about 30 feet in the air. Once they landed, they said a white car, possibly a white Volvo drove off. Both were taken to the hospital.

The pair is hoping someone may see the vehicle and call police.

"It's going to have damage to the drivers side front, the fender, turn signal, the headlight and of course the grill," Edwards said.