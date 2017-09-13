× Ex- Garland County Clerk Used Funds To Buy Dog Tuxedo, Hogs Tickets

HOT SPRINGS (KFSM) — A former Garland County employee pleaded guilty to six felony counts of fraudulent use of a credit card Monday (Sept. 11), our CBS affiliate THV11 reports.

Kristi Lyn Goss, 44, was arrested in October of 2016 after prosecutors accused her of using a county credit card to buy personal items including a tuxedo for her dog.

Goss was flagged for about $200,000 in purchases for personal items including Arkansas Razorback tickets, a dog tuxedo, pet insurance and a diamond bracelet while she worked as an administrative assistant for Garland County judge Rick Davis, according to an affidavit.

She withdrew her previously entered not guilty pleas, and entered into a new agreement where she pled guilty to four class-C felonies and two class-B.

She will be sentenced on Nov. 22 in Garland County Circuit Court.

According to court documents, she must pay $366,532 in restitution.