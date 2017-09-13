Fayetteville City Councilor Catches Attention For Brutally Honest Facebook Post

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) -- A Facebook post by a Fayetteville city councilor has gained attention for what some are calling its honest nature.

Sarah Marsh, an alderman in Ward 1, Position 2, created the post on her personal Facebook page on Monday (Sept. 11).

In it, she talked about the difficulty of moving from Seattle back to Fayetteville seven years ago for health reasons.

She went on to vent her frustrations about Arkansas culture, and contemplated when her "banjo/razorback/Jesus allergy" will drive her elsewhere.

But, it's her words about income inequality that have many respondents on her post agreeing.

"Some parts of living here have been a challenge, and one of the primary parts of that is making a living," said Marsh when 5NEWS sat down to talk with her about the post. "It's a difficult place to make a living, especially for women."

On the city council, Marsh makes $12,000 dollars a year, but the money isn't enough to make up for the work she loses out on as an apparel designer.

Marsh said her frustrations are shared by many of her constituents in south Fayetteville.

"Wages have to rise, people who work full time should not live in poverty," Marsh said. "We need to make a concerted push to raise wages to living wages."

The post has been well received by many, including women.

In a follow-up Facebook post, Marsh said that it's important to share the great things as well as the struggles.

She also attributed a report by the Institute for Women's Policy Research that tracks the status of women around the country, which gave Arkansas low marks in employment and earnings, poverty and opportunity, reproductive rights and health and well-being.

"I think there are a lot of people who agree with me, and I think hopefully this is a call for us to wake up and work toward more opportunities, especially economic opportunities for women and minorities," Marsh said.