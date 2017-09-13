Fayetteville Woman Sentenced To Over 6 Years For Drug Trafficking

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A Fayetteville woman was sentenced to 77 months in federal prison for drug trafficking on Wednesday (Sept. 13).

Hjesti Olitta Sommer, 40, will spend over six years behind bars followed by three years of supervised release and was ordered to pay $1,900 on one count of distribution of methamphetamine.

According to court records, the drug taskforce learned that meth was being distributed in the Springdale area by Sommer. In August 2016, the taskforce arranged and conducted a controlled purchase of meth from Sommer. The purchased substance went to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for testing where it was determined it was a mixture of a substance that contained methamphetamine weighing 7.1 grams.

Sommer was indicted by a federal grand jury in March and plead guilty in May.