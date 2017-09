SEBASTIAN COUNTY (KFSM) — A Louisiana man is in the Sebastian County Detention Center facing a $100,000 cash-only bond, according to police.

Earl Joseph Williams of Jennings, La., is accused of felony second-degree sexual assault.

He was arrested Monday (Sept. 11) following an investigation, according to police.

Williams is set to appear in court Thursday (Sept. 14) at 1:30 p.m.