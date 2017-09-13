Lowell Woman Tried To Smuggle $10,000 Into Africa

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A Lowell woman is accused of trying to smuggle more than $10,000 into Ghana, according to federal court documents.

Pamela Fuchs, 43, was indicted last September by a grand jury and pleaded not guilty Aug. 31 to one count of bulk cash smuggling into or out of the U.S., according to the documents.

Fuchs used a shipping container to try and smuggle the money into the West African country, according to the documents. It’s unclear exactly how much money Fuchs tried to smuggle and what her goal was.

The U.S. attorney’s office said Tuesday (Sept. 12) it couldn’t comment further on the case.

In December, the U.S. State Department shut down a fake U.S. embassy in Ghana that had been issuing counterfeit and legitimate visas for 10 years. The building of the sham operation flew a U.S. flag — and even had a picture of then-President Barack Obama hanging inside.

Fuchs was freed on a $5,000 bond. She has a trial set for Oct. 2 in U.S. District Court in Fayetteville.

Fuchs faces up to five years in prison if convicted, according to U.S. Code 5332.