Newly Hired Fort Smith Police Employee Resigns After Being Charged With Misconduct

FORT SMITH(KFSM) — The newly hired Fort Smith police deputy director of administrative services, Harold Rochon resigned from his position. Rochon had been employed for a week.

According to city administrator Carl Geffken, last Friday, Rochon spoke with Police Chief Nathaniel Clark and mentioned that an issue surfaced in Detroit and that it could result in criminal charges.

According to assistant Wayne County prosecutor Maria Miller in Detroit, Rochon is a former Detroit police official and has been charged with misconduct in office. Rochon was arraigned Tuesday in court and was released on a personal bond of $3,000, according to Miller.

Miller stated Rochon is accused of having Detroit officers build a deck at his home during work hours.

Rochon is scheduled to go back before a judge for a probable cause hearing on Sept. 19, said Miller, and before a judge on a preliminary examination on Sept. 25.

The position of Fort Smith Police deputy director of administrative services is a position recently implemented at the department by request of current Police Chief Nathaniel Clark. Fort Smith Board of Directors approved the position earlier this year.

“Despite a thorough background investigation and polygraph, which we normally don’t do with civilian employees, this did not come up. We went as far as to give him the MMPI (Minneapolis Multiphasic Personality Inventory), which civilian employees in the police department do not take except for dispatchers,” Geffken said.

