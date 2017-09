× No Bond For Sex Offender In Sebastian County

SEBASTIAN COUNTY (KFSM) — A convicted sex offender is in jail facing another felony charge.

Russell Earl Bolin, 43, of Keota, Okla., was arrested Monday (Sept. 11) in Barling, booked into the Sebastian County Detention Center and remained there two days after without bond.

Bolin was arrested on a warrant for failing to register as a sex offender.

He is set to appear in court Monday (Sept. 18).