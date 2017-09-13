Police: Bentonville Sex Trafficking Rumors Unfounded

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — Police say recent online rumors of sex trafficking in or near Bentonville are unfounded, according to a news release.

The department started getting questions Tuesday (Sept. 12) after social media post alleging sex trafficking started circulating online.

However, the department confirmed Wednesday (Sept. 13) that there are no active or reported incidents of sex trafficking anywhere in the city.

Police said they work closely with other law enforcement agencies in the county, including the Rogers Police Department and the Benton County Sheriff’s Office to identify crimes like sex trafficking.

The department encourages residents to immediately report suspicions of sex trafficking and other crimes by calling police at 479-271-3170.