Poteau Voters Don’t Pass $22.9 Million School Bond

POTEAU (KFSM) — A bond issue failed in Poteau that would have paid for major renovations and helped with overcrowding issues in the schools.

“I’m disappointed for the kids,” said voter Britney Dunn. “I am.”

In Poteau, 703 people voted for the $22.9 million bond issue, and 802 voted against the tax increase.

“Nobody wants anymore taxes,” resident Kelly Johnson said. “They want the betterment, not the taxes.”

Johnson admits he did not make it to the polls, but would have likely voted for the bond. He said the school also needs enough textbooks to go around.

“Our home would have gone up about $130 for the year, which is not much,” said Linda Newman. “I own several rental properties here in Poteau and I would’ve been more than happy to pay the extra money.”

Newman has four grandchildren in the district. She is also a member of a committee called Progress for Poteau Schools. The group worked to educate voters about the bond issue.

Newman said the money would have gone toward building an academic center for 7th and 8th graders, renovations to the Bob Lee Kidd Community Center, an expansion at the high school and the construction of an event center.

“Maybe it was too much at one time, and maybe a lot of people were confused about it,” she said. “Maybe we didn’t get the word out as good as we could.”

Superintendent Don Sjoberg issued a statement on the failure of the bond issue: