Health Risks Of Long Work Weeks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Raise your hand if you've put in a little extra time at work to get the job done.

We've all done it, but making a habit of it could be bad for your health.

A study shows consistently working more than the standard 40 hours a week could increase your risk of developing coronary heart disease.

A separate study found people who work long hours also have a higher risk of stroke.

While working less may not seem realistic for some experts said focusing on getting more sleep, organizing your day better may help give you a higher quality of life in the long term.